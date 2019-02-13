|
Joe Marchant Jr.
Joe "Bud" Weldon Marchant Jr., of Fort Smith, passed away at his home on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. He was born Nov. 30, 1965, to Elizabeth Kay and Joe Weldon Marchant. He was a loving son, brother, father and friend. During his life journey, he served as a registered nurse, volunteered his time serving the community, was as an avid Razorback fan and a member of West Ark Church of Christ. He was smart, quick-witted and found humor in almost every situation.
Bud was preceded in death by his father, Joe W. Marchant Sr.; paternal grandparents, Dorothy and Joe Marchant; and maternal grandmother, Ruth Elizabeth Gibson.
He is survived by two sons, Zachary and Mackenzie; his mother, Elizabeth Kay Marchant; two sisters, Kathy (Greg) Miros and Stephanie (Charlie) Vick; his beloved dog who rescued him, Jules: as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at West Ark Church of Christ, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to NAMI online at www.nami.org; or Ahimsa Rescue Foundation online at www.ahimsarescuefoundation.org; or Harbor House Inc. online at www.recoveryhhi.org; or West Ark Church of Christ online at www.westark.org.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2019