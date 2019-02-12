|
John Darter
John Glenn Darter, 56, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at a local nursing home. He attended Faith Tabernacle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Geraldine (Epperson) Darter.
Memorial graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
He is survived by four daughters, Brandy Darter, Glenna Berard and Priscilla Walker, all of Fort Smith, and Marissa Darter of Paris; six sons, Novah, Sholan and John Darter Jr. and Preston Walker, all of Fort Smith, Jaylin Darter Wright of Clarksville and Dakota Darter of Paris; three sisters, Angie Dennis of Fort Smith, Catherine Peters of Springdale and Debbie Chase of Florida; one brother, Shawn Darter of Van Buren; and 10 grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 13, 2019