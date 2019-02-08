|
John Patrick
John Martin Patrick, of Phoenix, recently of Wister, was born Oct. 27, 1931, in Durham to Roy E. and Edna A. (Foster) Patrick. He passed away Feb. 3, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 87. John was a loving husband, dad and "Gramps" to his family, as well as a friend to everyone.
First and foremost, John loved his family and spending time with them. John married Nancy Lou Griffin on Nov. 15, 1952; they were married 66 years. John served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War. John worked at Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) for 36 years, retired and worked for the City of Peoria, Ariz., for seven years before retiring again. John was a Mason of the Silver Trowel Lodge in Phoenix. John was also an avid fisherman and hunter.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy Lou Patrick; one daughter, LouAnn Patrick Stanley and husband Jim of Wister; two sons, Bryan Patrick and wife Sue of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Brad Patrick and wife Lisa of Carefree, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Bryanna Patrick and husband Aaron, Brandon Jennings and wife Shonda, Shaun Patrick, Travis Patrick, Aaron Patrick and wife Christie, Sydney Rodriquez and husband Gavin, Bryce Patrick and Angela Patrick; nine great-grandchildren, Trevor, Niko, Aiden, Bryghton, Zain, Sevi, Fintan, Brynnleigh and Xander; and numerous close friends and extended family.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Brothers Brock Harden and Sam Dyer officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Gideons International.
The family of John Patrick wishes to thank Mercy Hospital Fort Smith health care professionals, Mercy Hospice Fort Smith, Pocola Health and Rehab, Advantage Home Health and the Poteau Dialysis Center for their excellent care of John Patrick.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 10, 2019