Joseph Davis Jr.
Joseph Dudley Davis Jr., of Heavener, was born Nov. 7, 1942, in Tulsa to Joe Dudley Sr. and Elizabeth Lee (Rowland) Davis and passed away Jan. 27, 2019, in Heavener at the age of 76.
He is survived by a son, Joseph D. Davis III and wife Denise of Booneville; a sister, Susan Coffee of Phoenix; a brother, William "Bill" H. Davis and wife Cindy of Tulsa; his dog, Pretty Boy; two grandchildren, Phillip and John Williamson; six nieces and nephews; and several other loved ones and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his life partner, Debbie Perkins.
Joe grew up in Ardmore, Okla., and attended the University of Oklahoma. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta, after which he served in the U.S. Coast Guard for six years, stationed in Iceland. He was then employed by Transwestern Video in Fort Smith as their vice president and manager of construction for 20 years. He resided in Kaneohe, Hawaii, for a number of years before returning home to Heavener and Poteau area. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Poteau and Fort Smith and loved being a part of AA. Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of Life Outreach International.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2019