J.T. West
John Thomas West, 81, of Fort Smith entered into rest in Fort Smith. He was born on May 3, 1937, in Alma. He was a Navy veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Betty West, of the home; seven children, Bessie, Jeremy, Margo, Lisa, LaTonya, Lenny and Timothy; 21 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. To place online tributes, go to lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 3, 2019