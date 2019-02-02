Home

Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
J.T. West Obituary
J.T. West
John Thomas West, 81, of Fort Smith entered into rest in Fort Smith. He was born on May 3, 1937, in Alma. He was a Navy veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Betty West, of the home; seven children, Bessie, Jeremy, Margo, Lisa, LaTonya, Lenny and Timothy; 21 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. To place online tributes, go to lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 3, 2019
