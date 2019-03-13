Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 783-6178
For more information about
Juanita Bercher
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Bercher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Bercher


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita Bercher Obituary
Juanita Bercher
Juanita Bercher, 88, of Springdale, formerly of Fort Smith, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born Nov. 13, 1930, in Fort Smith. She was a devoted wife, wonderful mother and gentle homemaker. She served as a faithful member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Juanita was also a loyal employee at Weldon, Williams & Lick.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Bercher.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary Chapel with inurnment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
She is survived by her sister, Twana Freeman and her children Twila Ray and Grady Freeman Jr.; her four children, Penelope Homel and her children, daughter Nicole Homel-Tellier and son Thurston Homel Tellier, Rachel Homel Rice and her daughters Annella Victoria Rice, Isabella Alene Rice, Elyse Homel Vitale and her son Vincent Julian Vitale and Todd Homel, son Henry Bercher and his son Jake Bercher and daughter Theil Ann Beatty and her children Jessica O'Toole and Amanda Jasmin Minor and her children Richard Haddon Minor and Lydia Janel Minor and daughter Elizabeth Kathleen Scarborough and her children Lisa Kay McGowan and Nathan McGowan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903 or online at www.myfspl.org.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now