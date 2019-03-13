|
|
Juanita Bercher
Juanita Bercher, 88, of Springdale, formerly of Fort Smith, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born Nov. 13, 1930, in Fort Smith. She was a devoted wife, wonderful mother and gentle homemaker. She served as a faithful member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Juanita was also a loyal employee at Weldon, Williams & Lick.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Bercher.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary Chapel with inurnment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
She is survived by her sister, Twana Freeman and her children Twila Ray and Grady Freeman Jr.; her four children, Penelope Homel and her children, daughter Nicole Homel-Tellier and son Thurston Homel Tellier, Rachel Homel Rice and her daughters Annella Victoria Rice, Isabella Alene Rice, Elyse Homel Vitale and her son Vincent Julian Vitale and Todd Homel, son Henry Bercher and his son Jake Bercher and daughter Theil Ann Beatty and her children Jessica O'Toole and Amanda Jasmin Minor and her children Richard Haddon Minor and Lydia Janel Minor and daughter Elizabeth Kathleen Scarborough and her children Lisa Kay McGowan and Nathan McGowan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903 or online at www.myfspl.org.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019