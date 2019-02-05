|
|
Julia Scott
Julia Lee Scott passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Chapel Ridge in Fort Smith at the age of 85. Born on July 16, 1933, she was the daughter of the late George and Ida P. Jones, of Dermott. She attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and ultimately received her degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. She was a long-term member of the Dermott United Methodist Church, Dermott Chamber of Commerce, Current Topics Club and several bridge clubs. Julia was selected as Dermott Woman of the Year for her volunteerism to the city. She loved traveling and fishing with her family, especially her husband, Don. She was well-known for her love of animals, as well as her compassion, helpfulness and generosity.
Julia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dorinda Scott and Marshall May of Austin, Texas; her son and daughter-in-law, Miller Scott and Lena of Alma; her granddaughter, Lindsay Scott; cousins, Bob and Helen Paul of Alexandria, La., and Lucy-Ann Fugler of California; and many lifelong friends in and around Dermott.
Besides her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 54 years, Don Clair Scott of Dermott.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Dermott United Methodist Church. Preceding the service will be a visitation, beginning at 10 a.m.
The family wants to thank the caregivers of Hope's Creek in Van Buren and Chapel Ridge in Fort Smith, as well as the community of Dermott for all the many loving years they spent being her friend.
As a fitting memorial, donations may be made to Paws and Claws Humane Society, P.O. Box 975, McGehee, AR 71654; or Dermott United Methodist Church, 100 N. Main St., Dermott AR 71638.
Arrangements made by Griffin-Culpepper Funeral Service in McGehee.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2019