Karney More
Karney Rae More, 82, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Sheridan. She worked at Merchants National Bank over 20 years and retired from J.C. Penney after 20 years. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Fort Smith, where she served as church treasurer for 10 years in addition to United Methodist Women, Church on the Streets, Gorman Tower Outreach and St. Paul's Women's Ministry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and John Mawn of Little Rock; and her husband, Leroy "Buster" More of Fort Smith.
She is survived by one son, Bob More (Debbie) of Sheridan; one daughter, Vicki Kolf (Bob) of St. Louis; five grandchildren, Kelly, Jason, Alison, Adrienne and Emily; seven great-grandchildren, Dillon, Madeline, Grayson, Colin, Blakely, Audrey and Ella and two on the way; one brother, John Mawn (Sherrill) of Gonzales, La.; one sister, Joan Mawn of Fort Smith; one niece, Mandy Arnold of Atlanta; as well as three nephews, Bill Hanson of Fort Smith, J.J. Mawn of Richmond, Va., and Daniel Wise of Washington. She is also survived by several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home with a short service to follow. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019