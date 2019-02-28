|
|
Ken Brown
Ken Brown, 84, of Sallisaw passed this life Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. He was born May 6, 1934, in Weathers, Okla., to William and Rosetta (Harris) Brown. Ken was an entrepreneur and business owner, widely-known in the community and will be missed by many.
Ken is survived by his children, Scott and Dinah Brown, Sheila Carlin, Steve Brown, Shelly Brown and Desiree (Brown) Hill and husband Taylor; sister, Emma Smith; grandchildren, Slater Brown, Steelman Brown, Jimmie Carlin, Brandon Flanagan, Ashley Rempfer, Ricky Amerson, Dana and Ryan Winterrath and Gideon Hill; and eight great-grandchildren.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Brown; his parents; and sisters, Mabel Watteau, Zelvern Pinkston, Jewell Ellis, Aftin Jones, Aretha Sharp, Geneva Evans and Genice Sharp.
Viewing for Ken will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Sequoyah Memorial Chapel at Forever Memories Funeral Services, 463505 OK-101, Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Calvary Temple Church in Sallisaw with Tommy Noel officiating. Burial will follow at Dustin Cemetery in Dustin, Okla.
Casket bearers will be Chester Ellis, Keith Jones, Tony Harp, Ricky Amerson, Brandon Flanagan and Richard Lott.
The family of Mr. Brown has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Forever Memories Funeral Services in Sallisaw.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 1, 2019