Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenore Blanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenore Blanton


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lenore Blanton Obituary
Lenore Blanton
Lenore "Wheatie" Kay Cosner-Blanton, age 75, of Roland entered heaven's gates on Feb. 5, 2019, to be reunited with "Randy B." her husband of 40 years. Kay was a loving wife, mother, friend and homemaker. She loved to travel and lived in numerous states across the country and Mexico before settling down back in Roland.
She is survived by her three children, Marcy Allen of Muldrow, Todd Blanton of Roland and Eric Blanton of Roland; and three grandchildren, Hannah Blanton of Oldsmar, Fla., Alyssah Blanton of Roland and Morgan Blanton-Barnes of Muldrow.
Kay requested an intimate memorial service close to her home at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
We love you, Momma. Thank you for your selfless love and guidance.
There will be a memorial established in Wheatie's name with HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Funeral service and cremation will be under the direction of Edward's Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.