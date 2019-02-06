|
|
Lenore Blanton
Lenore "Wheatie" Kay Cosner-Blanton, age 75, of Roland entered heaven's gates on Feb. 5, 2019, to be reunited with "Randy B." her husband of 40 years. Kay was a loving wife, mother, friend and homemaker. She loved to travel and lived in numerous states across the country and Mexico before settling down back in Roland.
She is survived by her three children, Marcy Allen of Muldrow, Todd Blanton of Roland and Eric Blanton of Roland; and three grandchildren, Hannah Blanton of Oldsmar, Fla., Alyssah Blanton of Roland and Morgan Blanton-Barnes of Muldrow.
Kay requested an intimate memorial service close to her home at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
We love you, Momma. Thank you for your selfless love and guidance.
There will be a memorial established in Wheatie's name with HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Funeral service and cremation will be under the direction of Edward's Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2019