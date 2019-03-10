|
Lester Bull
Lester Jewel Bull, 92, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at his home. He was a retired, self-employed businessman and the president/owner of Bull's Office Systems since 1982. Lester also served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a Christian who loved his Lord Jesus Christ and served him as a deacon and with Bible study leadership.
Lester was born April 13, 1926, in Logan County to Urby and Myrtle Bull. He moved to California in 1943. After a brief employment with the shipyards in California and time in the Army National Guard, Lester moved to Fort Smith in 1947, where he met and married the love of his life, Wilma Jean Williams on July 30, 1949. He began his career at Laws Drug Store and continued his sales initiatives in real estate and construction. He was always optimistic about life and always saw challenges as opportunities.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Teresa Kay Bull; three sisters, Lilian LeClare, Mary Williamson and Faye Luykes; and four brothers, Charles, Norman, Hansel and Jerry Bull.
Lester is survived by his wife, Wilma Jean; a daughter, Debbie Bushong (Rusty); and two grandsons, Jeremy Ray Bushong (Jennifer) of Bentonville and Aaron Michael Bushong (Chelsea) of Oklahoma City. Lester leaves behind a devoted brother and sister, Tom Bull (Karen) of Fort Smith and Catherine Montanez of Tulsa. He also leaves behind a cousin, Paul Bull (Suzie) of Greenwood, as well as a large host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with a private burial to follow.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service, at Edwards Funeral Home.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fort Smith Food Bank, The Salvation Army or HOPE Humane Society.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2019