Lila Dendy

Lila Dendy Obituary
Lila Dendy
Lila Gail Dendy, 90, a resident of Paris, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Greenhurst Nursing Center in Charleston. She was born Sept. 6, 2019, in Commonwealth, Pa., to the late Joseph and Beatrice (Walker) Wingrove. Lila spent her working years as a licensed practical nurse in Pennsylvania. She was a member of Paris United Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, Lila was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Hall; and a son, Eugene Cummings.
Survivors include a daughter, Nancy Lucas and her close friend Harry Chronister of Paris; six grandchildren, Michelle Lucas, Steve Lucas, Robbie Hall, Christina Hall, Lori Hall and Charles Hall; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at McVay Cemetery, near Paris, with the Rev. Brad Stovall officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online obituary and guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 9, 2019
