Linda Sue Davis, 66, of Fort Smith unexpectedly passed from this life March 12, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 3, 1952,to Charles Hancox and Mary Lutton Links. Linda loved cruising the dirt roads looking for the perfect fishing spot and was a lover of all animals.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Davis; son, Keith Davis of Fort Smith; mother, Mary Links and her husband Richard of Fort Smith; sister, Mary Ann Johnson and her husband Terrance of Greenwood; as well as her brother, Wayne Hancox and his wife Shirley of Midland.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
