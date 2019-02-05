|
Linda Roscoe
Linda Roscoe, 68, of Alma passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at her home. She was born July 17, 1950, in Bakersfield, Calif., to the late Roosevelt and Elgine Foster. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Robinson; and brothers, Phillip, Michael and Burl Edward Foster.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Roscoe; a daughter, Michelle Davis and husband Shawn; four sons, Tim Sisney and wife Darla, Wade Sisney and wife Lisa, Robert Sisney and wife Jennifer and Jacob Roscoe; four sisters, Mary Thompson, Kelly Jones, Rose Gregory and Pam Thompson; two brothers, Bobby Foster and Bryan Foster; 17 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Yoestown Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2019