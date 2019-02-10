|
|
Linnie Shaid
Linnie Belle (Johnson) Shaid, 101, of Boles passed away Feb. 9, 2019. She was born July 15, 1917, in Ovala, Texas, to the late Albert and Zora (Wallace) Johnson.
Linnie married Charles Shaid in 1934, she was the oldest of 11 children. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Waldron and was a former member of the Scott County Library Board.
She is survived by two daughters; Karen Steelgrave of Boles and Ellen and husband Tillman Neal of Fort Smith; one grandson, Lee and wife Alicia Steelgrave, four great-grandchildren; Ted and Cassie Neal, Tyanna and Zach Caldwell, Tyler and Amber Neal and Tarah Neal, five great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Dublin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Shaid; parents, Albert and Zora (Wallace) Johnson; and by nine siblings.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron with burial to follow at Chant Cemetery under the direction of Martin Funeral Home
Pallbearers will be Albert Rogers, Wallace Aspinwall, Ricky Jeffery, Ray Rice, Ted Neal and Tyler Neal.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 11, 2019