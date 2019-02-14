Home

East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL 61704
(309) 663-8842
Lloyd Johnston
Lloyd Johnston
Lloyd Johnston, formerly of Fort Smith, died Feb. 9, 2019, in Bloomington, Ill. He was born Sept. 12, 1932, to Lester and Isadora (Pyle) Johnston.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Johnston, who he married in 1953. Also surviving are his son, David (Lori Harvey) and their children Clarissa (Aton Abril) and Drew; and his daughter, Jennifer Allison and her children Will (Allison VanderWall) and Clair.
In Fort Smith, Lloyd was active in First United Methodist Church, Chorale and Little Theater and he enjoyed the symphony. After receiving his M.S. from Vanderbilt University, he began a 21-year career in the U.S. Air Force. In 1966, he received his Ph.D. in Physics from Vanderbilt. Upon leaving the Air Force, he joined Holt-Krock Clinic in Fort Smith as a medical physicist. He taught math classes in the evening at Westark Community College. In one of his last evaluations, a student wrote, "He is just a sweet old man trying to help us understand algebra."
Published in Times Record on Feb. 17, 2019
