McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Logan Turner Obituary
Logan Turner
Logan Wayne Turner, 75, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at a local hospital. He worked in the connecting department at Baldor Electric.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with interment at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; a son, Cliff Turner of Fort Smith; a daughter, Patricia Turner Yocum of Carbon Hill, Ala.; a brother, Billy Ray Turner, also of Carbon Hill; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2019
