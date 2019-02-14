|
|
Lois Hedges
Lois Jean Hedges, 85, of Huntington passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a homemaker.
Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Gilliam Cemetery.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
She is survived by one daughter, Sharon Harrison of Fort Smith; four sons, Hurley Hedges Jr. and wife Debbie of Greenwood, David Allen Hedges and wife Jeannie of Broken Arrow, Okla., Robbie Glen Hedges and wife Debbie of Springfield, Mo., and Danny Chris Hedges of Fort Smith; a special friend, Terry; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, including Catherine Ragland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hurley Jack Hedges; many brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews, including Lisa Garcia and Carol Loaskie.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
A special thank you to all the companions and friends that brightened Granny's days over the years.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 15, 2019