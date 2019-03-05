|
Louise Bond
Louise "Lucy" Holloway Bond, 88, of Ozark went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019, in Ozark. She was a homemaker and a member of Webb City Baptist Church, where she served as church secretary and treasurer for many years. She sang in the church choir, sometimes leading the music and many times presenting special music. Lucy married the love of her life, Bobby Bond, on Sept. 11, 1948. She loved spending time with her family, her church family and her friends. She was born Aug. 7, 1930, in Altus to George and Gladys Hopkins Holloway.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Elizabeth Sossoman and Anita Owen; and her beloved son, Danny Bond.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bobby Bond of Ozark; two daughters, Ruth Bryant and husband Joe and Karen Cauldwell, all of Rogers; five grandchildren, Bobbie Cauldwell of Fayetteville, Marc Bryant and wife Melanie, Amy Primm and husband Greg, Corbin Cauldwell and wife Marie and Frankie Howe and husband Daniel, all of Rogers; 11 great-grandchildren; three nieces; and three nephews.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Webb City Baptist Church with Brother John Bennett officiating and burial at Highland Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joe, Marc and Taylor Bryant, Corbin Cauldwell, Daniel Howe, Greg Primm, Joe Bond and Bruce Bond.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of Webb City Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Webb City Baptist Church, 817 S. Highway 309, Ozark, AR 72949.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 6, 2019