|
|
LT Kaitlyn Smith Velsvaag
We lost our precious granddaughter, LT Kaitlyn Marie Smith Velsvaag, on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. She was 23. In May 2017, she graduated SUMA from Dubuque University with majors in criminal justice and psychology and a minor in military science. After commissioning, she branched Military Police (MP) and was incredibly honored to be assigned to the 503rd MP Battalion (Airborne) at Fort Bragg. She proudly completed Airborne School in November. Kaitlyn spoke three languages and loved to scuba dive, sky dive, travel and cook. She was a kind, generous, caring soul and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her father, Cory James Smith of Bonanza; mother, Linnea Velsvaag of KY, stepfather, Jim Campbell of Germany; twin sister, Kirsten Smith George of Kansas; grandparents, Kenneth and Jeary Smith of Greenwood; maternal grandparents, Herman Velsvaag and Lana Jackson of Minnesota; uncles, Jeafry Ryan Smith of Huntington and John Velsvaag of Minnesota; aunt, Laura Velsvaag of California and her cousin, Miranda, of California.
Funeral service and burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery this summer.
Arrangements were under the direction of LaFayette Funeral Home in Fayetteville, N.C. Obituary submitted by McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 3, 2019