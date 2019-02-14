|
|
Lucy McMillin
Lutricia "Lucy" Ann McMillin, 63, of Poteau passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at her home in Poteau surrounded by family and friends. Lucy was born Jan. 26, 1956, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Howard and Nan (Green) Earven. Lucy grew up in Arvin, Calif., and graduated with the class of 1974. She was a majorette in the Arvin High Bear Band. She was 1973 RCA Rodeo Queen. Lucy worked in the potato sheds, taught nursery school and gave many a little girl baton lessons. After moving to Oklahoma in 1980, she was the director at First Free Will Baptist Day Care and loved on many area children. She was a member of Delta Lambda sorority of Beta Sigma Phi. If you ever met Lucy, you loved her. She lit up a room just by walking in it. Lucy had more best friends than most. Her kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews meant the world to her and they all knew it. She spread love and sunshine wherever she went.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Barney and Ruby Green and Samuel and Catherine Earven.
Survivors include her husband, Don; daughter, Melissa and Mike Culverson of Fort Smith; sons, Clint Bradshaw of Poteau, Cody Bradshaw of Frisco, Texas, and Mark and Edie McMillin of Poteau; sister, Marla and Mack Hinds of Heavener; brothers, Danny and Brenda Earven of Catoosa, Okla., Clark Earven and Frank and Linda Earven, all of Heavener; grandchildren, Hunter and Ethan Bradshaw of Poteau, Jaxon, Grayson and Jace Bradshaw of Frisco, Jake and Demi McMillin, Kade McMillin and Maci and Tanner Wright, all of Poteau, and Calli Culverson of Fort Smith; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Come celebrate her life with her family at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Reynolds Center in Poteau with the Rev. Phil McGehee officiating. Interment will follow at Vaughn Cemetery in Gilmore, Okla.
Pallbearers will be Jake and Kade McMillin and Hunter, Ethan, Jaxon and Grayson Bradshaw.
Honorary pallbearers are her special friends The PoPos.
The family will be at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Friday to visit with relatives and friends.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 15, 2019