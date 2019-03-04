Home

Margaret Hawkins
Margaret Ann Hawkins, of Fort Smith, passed away Feb. 27, 2019. She was born May 18, 1927, to John and Mary Kaufam. She was the former president of Hawkins Heat and Air Co., working alongside her husband for many years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Hawkins; two great-nephews, Tyler Kaufman of Fort Smith and Hunter Kaufman of Fayetteville.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at South Side Baptist Church in Fort Smith with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2019
