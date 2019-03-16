|
Mary Clayton
Mary Lucille Clayton, 93, of Fort Smith went to her heavenly home Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born Dec. 7, 1925, in Ozark to the late Harvey and Lillie Pettigrew. She retired from AOG and was a member of First Assembly of God in Mulberry. She loved genealogy, reading, crocheting and was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the Confederacy, National Society Descendants of Early Quakers, Arkansas Genealogical Society, Frontier Families of the Western District of Arkansas and Ozark Mountain Heritage Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip B. Clayton; son, Randall Clayton; and sister, Irene James.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Reyes of Granbury, Texas; sister, Dewey Attaway of Alma; brother, Paul Pettigrew of Mesa, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Anthony Perez, Bradley Perez, Benjamin Perez, Kelsey Clayton and Kacee Clayton; and two grandsons, Hayden King and Grayson Clayton.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at First Assembly of God Mulberry (FAM Church) with burial to follow at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 17, 2019