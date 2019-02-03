Home

Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Evans Memorial Chapel
Pocola, AR
1989 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Matthew Corley Obituary
Matthew Corley
Matthew Taylor Corley, 30, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Arkoma. Matthew was born Jan. 17, 1989, in Fort Smith to Jay and Regina (Taylor) Corley. He was a veteran of the Army. Matthew was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents, Tom and Cindy Taylor.
Survivors include his mother, Regina Taylor of Fort Smith; sisters, Ashlea and Steven Duggar of Fort Smith and Amber Corley of Fayetteville; nephew, Jayden Duggar of Fort Smith; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with the Rev. Joe Alzate officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Steven, Jayden Duggar, Grant Jones, Nick Bertin, Ronnie Kelley and Dennis Harrison.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 4, 2019
