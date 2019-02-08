Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Gill Cemetery
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Elam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Elam


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maxine Elam Obituary
Maxine Elam
Maxine Elam, 85, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. She was born May 5, 1933, in Fort Smith to the late Gene and Gracey Mae Gregory. She was a homemaker and an artist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Elam; a daughter, Judy Glenn; a sister, Lucille Oliver; and two brothers, Kirsay and Truman Gregory.
She is survived by three daughters, Pam Dean and husband Harold of Bakersfield, Calif., Brenda Davis and husband Michael of Van Buren and Donna Thibodeaux and husband Jerry of Short; two sons, Robert Elam and wife Patty of Bakersfield and Gary Elam of Alma; a brother, Jim Gregory of Kibler; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Mark Glenn, Daniel Thibodeaux, Zane Mathews, Daniel Collins, Curtis Tucker and Gary Dedmom.
Honorary pallbearers are Alison Parnel, Leeann Thibodeaux, Sarah Collins and Alex Mathews.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.