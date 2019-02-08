|
|
Maxine Elam
Maxine Elam, 85, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. She was born May 5, 1933, in Fort Smith to the late Gene and Gracey Mae Gregory. She was a homemaker and an artist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Elam; a daughter, Judy Glenn; a sister, Lucille Oliver; and two brothers, Kirsay and Truman Gregory.
She is survived by three daughters, Pam Dean and husband Harold of Bakersfield, Calif., Brenda Davis and husband Michael of Van Buren and Donna Thibodeaux and husband Jerry of Short; two sons, Robert Elam and wife Patty of Bakersfield and Gary Elam of Alma; a brother, Jim Gregory of Kibler; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Mark Glenn, Daniel Thibodeaux, Zane Mathews, Daniel Collins, Curtis Tucker and Gary Dedmom.
Honorary pallbearers are Alison Parnel, Leeann Thibodeaux, Sarah Collins and Alex Mathews.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2019