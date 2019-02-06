|
Michael Brown
Michael Darrell Brown, 64, of Chester passed away at a Fayetteville hospital. He was a retired machinist for Whirlpool and a Navy veteran.
Memorial service will be noon Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral in Greenwood.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Brown; one daughter, Cassie Ripple of Kansas City, Mo.; two brothers, Mark Brown of Huntington and Jerry Brewer of Fort Smith; two sisters, Donna Thacker of Tulsa and Rena Lauwers of Huntington; and two grandchildren, Bryce Nelson and Donnis Sayre.
Michael was preceded in death by two fathers, Donnis Brown and Thomas Brewer; and mother, Wanda Brown.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2019