McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
Michael Brown

Michael Brown Obituary
Michael Brown
Michael Darrell Brown, 64, of Chester passed away at a Fayetteville hospital. He was a retired machinist for Whirlpool and a Navy veteran.
Memorial service will be noon Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral in Greenwood.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Brown; one daughter, Cassie Ripple of Kansas City, Mo.; two brothers, Mark Brown of Huntington and Jerry Brewer of Fort Smith; two sisters, Donna Thacker of Tulsa and Rena Lauwers of Huntington; and two grandchildren, Bryce Nelson and Donnis Sayre.
Michael was preceded in death by two fathers, Donnis Brown and Thomas Brewer; and mother, Wanda Brown.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2019
