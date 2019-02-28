|
Michael Cardwell
Michael James Cardwell, 54, of Sallisaw died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Tina; a son, Dustin Cardwell of Sallisaw; a brother, Darrell Cardwell of Sallisaw; and one grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 1, 2019
