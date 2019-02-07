Home

Fort Smith Chapel - Fort Smith
4817 Kelley Highway P.O. Box 4517
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Waylon Jones Complex
Roland, OK
View Map
Michael Perceful Obituary
Michael Perceful
Michael Paul Perceful was born Dec. 30, 1954, to William O. Perceful and Geneva Harmon Perceful and passed away Feb. 1, 2019, in Sallisaw. He was a truck driver and a mechanic and worked at Universal Packing.
Survivors include three daughters, Venus Perceful of Muldrow, Andrea Perceful of Muldrow and Mikka Perceful of Sallisaw; one son, David Allen Johnson of Muldrow; 10 grandchildren, Amanda Boardman, Faith Goodwin, Brandon Johnson, Delen Johnson, Halley Scheulen, Gracie Bolen, Mitchell Farris, Harper Farris, Michael Perceful and Daxxton Perry; and four great-grandchildren; six sisters, Jayne Henry of Sallisaw, Jolene Barker of Fort Smith, Rosemary "Pug" Evert of Sallisaw, Kay Omo of Fort Smith, Cammie Edwards of Roland and Terrie Burgett of Uniontown; two brothers, Bo McAlister of Van Buren and Roger Perceful of Van Buren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Rick Harmon and Bob Perceful.
Please join the family for a potluck celebration of Mike's life at Waylon Jones Complex in Roland from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel In Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 8, 2019
