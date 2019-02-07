|
|
Michael Perceful
Michael Paul Perceful was born Dec. 30, 1954, to William O. Perceful and Geneva Harmon Perceful and passed away Feb. 1, 2019, in Sallisaw. He was a truck driver and a mechanic and worked at Universal Packing.
Survivors include three daughters, Venus Perceful of Muldrow, Andrea Perceful of Muldrow and Mikka Perceful of Sallisaw; one son, David Allen Johnson of Muldrow; 10 grandchildren, Amanda Boardman, Faith Goodwin, Brandon Johnson, Delen Johnson, Halley Scheulen, Gracie Bolen, Mitchell Farris, Harper Farris, Michael Perceful and Daxxton Perry; and four great-grandchildren; six sisters, Jayne Henry of Sallisaw, Jolene Barker of Fort Smith, Rosemary "Pug" Evert of Sallisaw, Kay Omo of Fort Smith, Cammie Edwards of Roland and Terrie Burgett of Uniontown; two brothers, Bo McAlister of Van Buren and Roger Perceful of Van Buren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Rick Harmon and Bob Perceful.
Please join the family for a potluck celebration of Mike's life at Waylon Jones Complex in Roland from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel In Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 8, 2019