|
|
Murry Crowe
Murry Maxwell Crowe, Ed.D, 95, of Paris passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Paris. He was born in Carrollton, Mo., on March 18, 1923.
Dr. Crowe was a teacher, coach and administrator in Arkansas and Louisiana schools, both private and public. He graduated from Louisiana Polytechnic Institute, which is now Louisiana Tech University, with his B.A. degree, the University of Arkansas with his M.A. degree and the University of Mississippi with an Ed.D degree.
Dr. Crowe was a veteran of World War II, having served as a fire controlman aboard the USS Wasp aircraft carrier. The Wasp is credited with shooting down the last kamikaze of the war. He was a lifelong Southern Baptist, serving many years as a Sunday school teacher in several different churches.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Maxwell T. Crowe and Mattie (Jackson) Crowe; his wife, Evelyn (Thompson) Crowe and his granddaughter, Anna Redfern.
Dr. Crowe is survived by one son, Tom Crowe of Paris; three daughters, Cheryl Adams and husband Delane of Winnfield, La., Susan Clark and husband Carlton of Rayville, La., and Lauren Redfern and husband Robert of Danville; eight grand-grandchildren, Jack Adams, Emily Grace Adams, Taylor Adams, Alex Adams, Logan Adams, Dawson Adams, Willa Lowe and Guy Lowe.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Baxley Cemetery in Paris officiated by the Rev. Harlin Brewton, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evelyn Crowe Mission Offering at First Baptist Church, 311 E. Main St., Paris, AR 72855.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2019