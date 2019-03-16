|
Nathan Clow
Nathan Dean Clow was born Dec. 24, 1984, and passed away March 15, 2019. He was the son of Dean and Roxanne Clow and became the brother of Jonathan on July 29, 1987. He loved his family, dogs, children and senior adults. The outdoors was his element and as a child he loved climbing trees, which became rock climbing as he matured. In nature, he found many treasures overlooked by others. He enjoyed working construction as a young adult, which was his niche. A wire artist, he specialized in crosses and one of his earliest pieces was collected by the late Lieutenant Governor of Arkansas Winthrop Rockefeller. Nathan had a kind and empathetic nature, which left him with a trail of friends and loved ones. He no longer struggles with mental illness and addictions, which tormented him from a young age. He is now with the Lord.
Nathan is the brother of Jonathan Clow and wife Ordorm; uncle to Nicholas and Alexander; and grandson of Duke and Faye Mansell, Pete and Candy Slocum, Janice Putnam, Robert and Joyce Schwab and Del Clow.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Duke Mansell and Del Clow.
Family visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Nathan's service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Grand Avenue Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019