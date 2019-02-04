|
Olen Young
Olen Young, 73, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at his home. He was a maintenance man at Border City Foods in Fort Smith and a veteran of the Vietnam War, having been awarded the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal. He was a lifelong resident of Crawford County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Oren Lee (Cumpton) Young; and nine brothers and sisters.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by three daughters, Michelle Cady of Cedarville, Aleceia Wise of Greenwood and Nicole Fowler of Jonesboro; one brother, Ray Young of Alma; nine grandchildren, including granddaughter Kristy Cockrell; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Fowler, Kevin Cockrell, Keith Cockrell and Randy Cockrell.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2019