Pat Anne Wann, 76, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Heavener Memorial Park.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny; three daughters, Nita McClain, Julie Koehn and Jeannette Neal; two stepdaughters, Nancy Tarpley and Mary Gray; two sons, Anthony Wyatt and Randall Kidd; four stepsons, Larry, Roy, Ricky and Shawn Wann; a sister, Ella Marshall; 17 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 11, 2019
