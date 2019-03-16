|
Patricia Clapp
Patricia (Henson) Clapp, 85, a resident of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Paris, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hursel Sr. and Velna (Sewell) Henson; two brothers, James Henson and Hursel Henson Jr.; a great-niece, Misty Johnson; and a great-niece, Shae Nichole Johnson.
Survivors include three nephews, Dirk Henson of Fort Smith, Matt Henson of Paris and Bobby Buck and wife Lisa of Ozark; three nieces, Michele White and husband Bill of Fort Smith, Heather Dronet of Newport and Teresa Schluterman and husband Andy of Paris; a sister-in-law, Linda Henson of Paris; nine great-nieces and -nephews; and 17 great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris with the Rev. Ed Beck officiating, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 20, 2019