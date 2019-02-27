|
Patricia Crum
Patricia Carol Crum, 61, of Gary, Ind., and formerly Waukegan, Illi., passed on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. She was born May 12, 1957 in Paris. She grew up in Paris then moved to Illinois, where she was a stay-at-home-mom for 13 years and later moved to Indiana where she passionately enjoyed home remodel construction for the last 20 years. She also loved cooking, her garden, nights out by the fire and selflessly caring for other people and animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orbie and Annalee Redding and Jediah Novakowksi.
Patricia is survived by her son, Jason Redding of Paris; two daughters, Jennifer Novakowski and Jon Novakowski of Vionsville, Ind., and Christina Crum of Antioch, Ill.; her significant other, Dan Kirinic; his sons, Noah Kirinic and Zach Kirinic; her fur baby, Bailey; her sister, Julia Cook of New Blaine; her brother, Ray Redding of New Blaine; 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Elyssa, Tyler, Evana, Elijah, Evangelique, Josiah, Jaysen, Jenson and Jiana; one great-grandchild, Dyanna; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Harmony Assembly of God Church in Paris officiated by the Rev. Tammy Frederick. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Crum, Jon Novakowski, Dan Kirinic, Noah Kirinic, Jason Redding and Ray Redding.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 28, 2019