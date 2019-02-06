Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
For more information about
Patti Lentz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patti Lentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patti Lentz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patti Lentz Obituary
Patti Lentz
Patti Lentz, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at her home. She was a retired bookkeeper for the American Red Cross and the widow of Nathan Lentz Sr.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, before the service.
She is survived by four sons, Nathan Lentz Jr., John Lentz, Steve Lentz and Jason Lentz; one daughter, Ky Lentz; and nine grandchildren.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.