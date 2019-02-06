|
|
Patti Lentz
Patti Lentz, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at her home. She was a retired bookkeeper for the American Red Cross and the widow of Nathan Lentz Sr.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, before the service.
She is survived by four sons, Nathan Lentz Jr., John Lentz, Steve Lentz and Jason Lentz; one daughter, Ky Lentz; and nine grandchildren.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 8, 2019