Paul Bishop
Paul Bishop departed his life March 11, 2019. He was born Aug. 8, 1948, to Paul L. Bishop and Joyce Paden Richardson, who both proceeded him in death. Also proceeding him in death were three sisters, June E. Graham, Mary Ann Massey and Patricia Bishop; and one brother, Allen Bishop.
He attended the Howard and Lincoln Schools of Fort Smith. He joined the U.S. Army in 1966, where he severed faithfully until his discharge in 1968, receiving a Purple Heart Medal. He received other awards to include the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal Bronze Service Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Commendation Medal for Heroism, all of which he treasured. After his military career, he entered the workforce first at the Holiday Inn where he worked for many years and Roadway Packing Co., both of Fort Smith, until he became ill.
Brother Paul was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church where he joined at a young age when it was on Twelfth Street. In 1966, he left to join the military but reunited when he returned and served until his health failed. Due to his health, he was not in attendance but he remained faithful member until his death.
Paul leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Freda as well as son Bryan and daughter Felicia, all of Fort Smith; seven great-grandchildren; three grandchildren whom he loved and treasured, Dalyston, Terrill and Marquis; four brothers, Ellis Bishop, Tommy (Gail) Bishop, Steven (Shelia) Bishop and Milton Bishop, all of Fort Smith; three sisters, Frances Campbell and Shelia (John) McGehee, both of Fort Smith, and Christina (Unice) Johnson of Mineral Springs; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Viewing will be 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at noon Monday, March 18, 2019, at First Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
