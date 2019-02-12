|
Paul Johnson
After a 21-year battle with prostate cancer, Paul R. Johnson, 81, completed the last lap of his earthly race and joined his Heavenly Father on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Stella; son, Paul; daughter, Jennifer Parks (Bryan Slavens); granddaughter, Aubrey Parks; Stella's son, Lane Dooly (Terri); granddaughter, Sarah Boen; grandsons, Luke and Drew Dooly; great-granddaughter, Jordan Boen; nephews, Paul, Hardy and Gary Hodgens; nieces, Yvonda Kissinger, Lisa Francis and Sabrina Watlington; and many, many dear friends across the country and the globe. He also leaves behind his training partner and faithful companion, Sadie, his 10-year-old Australian shepherd.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
He was predeceased by his mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Jess Wilson; and sisters, Edith Hodgens and Virginia Anderson.
Paul was born in Branch in 1937. He and his family moved to Fort Smith in 1938 where he attended Fort Smith Schools and graduated in 1955. While at Fort Smith High School he worked at Jerry Klinginsmith's print shop and made lifelong friendships. He graduated with a business degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in 1962, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and where he made more lifelong friends.
He started his insurance career with Travelers Insurance in Little Rock, then was offered an opportunity at Rebsamen and East Insurance, under the mentorship of the legendary "Bond Man," Jack East. He took to the insurance business like a duck to water and following Mr. East's path, Paul made construction insurance and bonds his specialty.
He moved back to Fort Smith in 1971, and along with Walter Moorman and Jim Russell, started Johnson Moorman and Russell Insurance and Bonding.
Always athletic and a lover of sports of all kinds, Paul began running in his late 30s and completed dozens of marathons all over the country, several triathlons and became a senior Olympian racewalker, setting records all over the world and making many more amazing friends. He won more than 50 gold medals and was named Race Walker of the Year in 2001, 2003 and 2005. His record for the 10k set in 2008 still stands. He officiated University of Arkansas at Fayetteville track meets for several years and even officiated track events at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
Paul will be remembered by his family and friends for his intellect, dependability, sense of humor and love of music, traveling, dogs and children. Paul and his family are grateful for the wonderful caregivers at Mercy Hospice and most especially Jenny, his nurse and Shelby, his aide.
Paul has chosen to be an anatomical donor to Arkansas Colleges for Health Education.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home and a visitation with the family will immediately follow.
Honorary pallbearers are Frank Gardner, Bill Priakos, Charles Palmer, Jack Starr, Darlene Backlund, Bernie Finch and Bob and Kay Cella.
If you wish to remember Paul with a donation, memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice, 3300 S. 70th St., Fort Smith AR 72903; or HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith AR 72904.
