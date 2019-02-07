|
Peggy Boswell
Peggy Joyce Boswell, of Waldron, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Fort Smith, surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born July 10, 1933, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Ernest and Leona Holt. She was 85 years, 6 months and 26 days old.
Peggy was a retired seamstress. She enjoyed crocheting, playing games and working with her plants and flowers. She absolutely loved cooking and was able to pass that legacy to her children while teaching them how she worked her magic in the kitchen. Peggy was most passionate about her family and friends and spending time with them making treasured memories. She had a smile to brighten any room and a kind and welcoming spirit to everyone she met.
Peggy leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Leona Scott of Gloucester, Va., and Leslie Boyd and husband Clarence of Waldron; and one son, Bruce Waddle and wife Carla, also of Waldron. Grandma Peggy will forever remain in the hearts of her grandchildren, Crystal Blowe, Angela Bryant, Tashia Ward, Daniel Boyd, Jacob Waddle and Jessica Brimble; as well as nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Peggy will be missed by all that knew her and the many whose lives she impacted, including a host of nieces and nephews and extended family, friends and loved ones dear to her heart.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Leona Holt; husband, "Whistle" Zimmer; two brothers, John Holt and Billy Holt; two sisters, Ernestine Boyd and Rose Gilliland; and one grandson, Josh Waddle.
Peggy's life celebration will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron with Rev. Jeff Wilkinson officiating. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery in Waldron. Arrangements are being entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
Peggy's pallbearers will be Jacob Waddle, James Brimble, Alex Bryant Jr., Skyler Blowe, Tate Ward and Josh Ward.
Honorary pallbearers are Alex Bryant Sr., Beau Bryant, Ricky Blowe, Daniel Boyd, Kyler Boyd, Eric Sims, Jeff Sims and Clint Holt.
Peggy's visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
You may leave words of remembrance for Peggy's family by visiting www.heritagememorialfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 8, 2019