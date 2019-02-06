|
|
Ray Boggs
Ray Boggs, 81, of Mansfield passed away Feb. 4, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 20, 1937, in Abbott to the late Gamey and Mabel (Cagle) Boggs.
Ray started preaching April 11, 1967, and continued to minister until the day God called him home. He pastored small churches in Arkansas and Oklahoma including Boles, Freedom, Lamb, Shady Grove, Tyro, Maple, Norris and Cottonwood. Even though he was ordained in the Free Will Baptist faith, his love for his Lord and Savior knew no denomination. Ray ministered through his Pilgrim Way radio broadcast and numerous revivals throughout western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. From a church pulpit or a hospital bed, he was a true pilgrim who wandered through his life seeking lost souls he could share the gospel with. He was loved by many and his family is glad they could share him with you for his season on this Earth.
Ray is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margie Boggs of the home; two children, Gene Boggs and wife Christy of Lepanto and Beverly Walter and husband Travis of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Molly Boggs, Breana Wood, Courtney Constant and Colton and Kassidy Walter; great-grandchildren, Analeigh Wood and two on the way next month. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a special family friend, Diana Hattabaugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Lloyd Boggs; and one sister, Betty Burkett.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Assembly of God Church in Huntington. Cremation will be under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Per Ray's wishes, the family requests no flowers be sent.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 8, 2019