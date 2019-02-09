|
Ray Gill
Ray Gill, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Van Buren. He was a retired maintenance man and road construction worker. He is preceded in death by his parents and stepdaughter, Terrie Pence.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Ray is survived by his loving companion Deborah Gill; two sons, Wes and Jeff Gill, both of Paragould; a daughter, Melissa Palmer of Jenny Lind; one son-in-law, Ray Pence of Fort Smith; one stepdaughter, Nicole Gossett of Van Buren; two brothers, Herman Gill and wife Susie of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Doug Gill of Ash Flat; one sister, Wanda Dill and husband J.B. of Ash Flat; a granddaughter, Lakin Palmer and step-grandchildren, Breanna, Angel, Adin and Braton.
Pallbearers will be his family and friends.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 10, 2019