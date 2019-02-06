Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Raymond Nicklas Obituary
Raymond Nicklas
Raymond Clarence Nicklas, 81, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at a local hospital. He retired from Gerber Foods in Fort Smith and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Highway to Heaven Church in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by both parents, Jack and Ollie (Bryson) Nicklas; and three daughters.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Katie Nicklas of the home; two daughters, Cecilia Nicklas of the home and Katherine Jones and husband Zack of Pocola; one son-in-law, Brian Watteau of Dyer; one brother, Jimmy Nicklas of Lowell; one grandson; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday Feb. 8, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Brian Watteau, Zack Jones, Brandon Watteau, Brycen Pruisner and Mike Bingham.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2019
