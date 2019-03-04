|
|
|
Reba Loyd
Reba Sampley Loyd, 72, of Hartman died Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Hartman.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Houston Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by two daughters, Becky Roberson of Hartman and Sandy Perry of Altus; two sisters, Paty Smith of Alix and Gail Nunn of Texas; two brothers, Jimmy and Joe Sampley, both of Ozark, and Ronnie Sampley of Van Buren; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More