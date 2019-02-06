|
|
Rena Kell
Rena Kell went to be with Jesus on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, after being wonderfully cared for at Methodist Nursing Home for many years. A native of Fort Scott, Kan., she was born Oct. 9, 1927, to William and Viola Gray. Rena was married to Charles "Bad" Kell for 25 years, prior to his passing in 1976.
She retired as the "Donut Lady" from Grand Bakery. Rena was involved in many organizations including Order of Eastern Star, where she served in multiple positions on the local and state level. She was a Cub Scout den mother for many years, president of the Parent Teacher Association for four years at Sutton Elementary School and a taxi service for all the neighbor boys to baseball practices and games. Rena painted hundreds of oil paintings over the years and also enjoyed making ceramics. She loved traveling with Eastern Star and worked serving meals from the kitchen at First Baptist Church.
Rena adored her family and was full of life, loved art, music and crafts. She was a creative, candid and kind-hearted soul, who was also known for her quick and sassy wit.
Service celebrating Rena's life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Edward's Funeral Home in Fort Smith. Graveside service will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Pastor Ben Anderson of Woodlands Church will be presiding.
Survivors include her three sons, John, C.C. "Buddy" and Steven (Darla) of Tennessee; five grandchildren, Jaime (John) Tran, Grace (Josh) Clark, Mandy Kell, Wesley (Abby) and Sam Kell; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Alicia Gray; and one brother, Mike Gray.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Bad" C. Kell Jr.; son, Jimmey Kell; her parents; two sisters; and one brother.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2019