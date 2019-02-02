|
Rickey Latino
Rickey Lee Latino, 74, of Fort Smith died, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. He was born April 26, 1944 in Southgate, Calif.
He is survived by his wife, Viola; two daughters, Candy Latino and Serena Weir, three sons, Mark and Christopher Latino and Stephen Dabney; a brother, Leo Di Buelna; a sister, Barbara Ketchum; and nine grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Viewing will be Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 3, 2019
