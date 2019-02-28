|
|
Robert Coward
Robert Orville Coward, also known as "Tom," "T.C.," "Topcat," "Pop," was born April 30, 1937, five minutes after his "big" sister Roberta "Dink" Gentry, to Oliver and Ina (Shirley) Coward between the two small towns of Trousdale and Wanette, Okla.. Tom passed away Feb. 25, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 81.
Preceding him in death was his beautiful wife of 52 years, Morrow "Aggie" Coward; two sisters, Jeanie Coward and his twin sister Roberta "Dink" Gentry; three brothers, Jim, Leroy and baby Jack Coward; and his parents. He is also joining many, many beloved animals.
He is leaving behind two beautiful daughters, Cheryl Ann Cannon-Dance and husband Matt Dance of Mississippi and Rita Fay Green of Muldrow; three grandsons, Thomas and wife Andrea David, Randall Waldron and Michael and wife Ninette Randall; four granddaughters, Crystal and husband Darren Swarner, Michelee and husband Scott Haddock, Jennifer and husband Justin Murff and Kristan and husband Samuel Roberts, who in turn gave him 29 great-grandkids and four great-great-grandkids. To him, family is not defined by blood. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Coward of Texas; sister, Shirley Bowder and husband Ray of Oklahoma; and his faithful beloved dog, Butch.
"Tom," "T.C.," "Topcat" or "Pop," no matter what you called him, he seemed to always greet you with a smile and a joke. He loved all things Oklahoma Sooners. He was an avid fisherman and spent a lot of hours hunting and camping. He loved to travel and always had somewhere to go.
Tom graduated from Maud High School in 1953 and joined the U.S. Army shortly after and he served for the next five years. He had several trades and was a smart, gifted man who had a love for Jeopardy. He co-owned and drove a taxi in Wasco, Calif., and worked up until he retired from Sandoz Chemical Plant in 1999. It was then that they moved halfway across the United States to their final destination in Sallisaw.
Tom will be greatly missed by many family and friends, but mostly by the ones he chose to love that he didn't have to love.
A special thank you goes out to the EMTs and first responders from Pafford and Maple District Fire Department.
Pallbearers will be Thomas David Sr., Samuel Roberts, Scott Haddock, Matthew Dance, Josh Taylor, Robert Rodriguez, Thomas David Jr. and Ayden Washburn.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Spiro City Cemetery with Mr. Justin Warren officiating. Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 1, 2019