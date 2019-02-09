|
|
Robert Johnson
Robert Zell (Bob) Johnson left us on Feb. 7, 2019. He was born in Harcourt, Iowa, on April 8, 1933. He was an Eagle Scout, a veteran of the Korean War, a Mason and a Shriner.
Bob was dedicated to his work as a civil engineer, which brought him to several states working on interstate projects, and later he traveled abroad designing asphalt plants in several countries. He was also co-owner of B&B Silk Screen Studio.
He was an extraordinary man who lived his life with dignity, believing that the three "C"s — Communication, Coordination and Cooperation — were the keys to life. He had a passion for Guinness, his Ford pickup truck, work boots and especially his family. He was the wind beneath the wings of his beloved wife of 64 years.
His is survived by his wife, Barbara Warren Johnson; son, Chip Johnson and Cristelyn Udouj-Roebuck of Fort Smith; daughter, Jewell Johnson Sanders and husband, Jimmy of Atlanta; five grandchildren, Emily Johnson Goodhart and husband, Matt of North Little Rock; Alex Johnson and wife, Erin of Sarasota; Adrienne Johnson Doughty and husband Ryan of Mena; Anna Jewell Sanders and Grace Marie Sanders of Atlanta; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Dotti Johnson Anderson and husband Wally of Boxford, Mass.; and Mary Johnson Kvitek and husband Dick of Chaska, Minn.
Services are pending under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 10, 2019