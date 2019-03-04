|
|
Robert Mikles
Robert "Bubba" W. Mikles, 70, of Magazine passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born June 8, 1948, in Paris to Tony and Katherine Mikles. He was a Vietnam veteran, protecting his country with the U.S. Navy, proudly serving as a member of NMCB3 . Upon his return from service, he pursued his lifelong dream of serving in law enforcement. His career began with Ventura County Sheriff's Office in California. Following his return to Arkansas in the late 1970s, he went to work for the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office as a deputy sheriff, then in 1987 he went to work for the Fort Smith Police Department. There he worked in the patrol division, detective division and as a field training officer. He left Fort Smith Police Department at the rank of corporal in 2002 and worked as the chief of police for the City of Huntington. He was a past member of the Vietnam Veteran's Association, Fort Smith Fraternal Order of Police, American Federation of Old West Reenactors and the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen; his constant sidekick, Bella the dachshund; sons, David Douglas and wife Stephanie and Jason Mikles and wife Michelle; daughter, Katherine Williams and husband Kevin; 12 grandchildren, Laurel, Makenzie, Katie Beth, Randy, Jesi, Ana, Connor, Harper, Elyse, Cole, Savannah and Robert.
Celebration of life service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Smith Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 39, P.O. Box 1146, Fort Smith, AR 72902; or the Vietnam Veteran's Association.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2019