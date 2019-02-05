|
|
Rose Roberts
Rose Mary Roberts, 70, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a manager for Grand Slam Convenient Store in Fort Smith. She attended TheBOD Church in Roland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Craig Roberts; and her parents, George and Wanda (Boyd) Wornkey.
Family-held memorial service will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 807 Hemlock Street in Van Buren.
She is survived by three daughters, Kelly Wolfenberger and husband Joseph of Nowata, Okla., Michelle Tune of Van Buren and Tracie Drewry and husband Michael of Kibler; one son, Moose Tune and wife Katrina of Muldrow; two stepsons, Skylar Roberts of Fort Smith and Steven Roberts of Kibler; three sisters, Patricia Symonds of Van Buren, Martha Bryant of Hackett and Linda Wiley of Kibler; four brothers, Michael, Eddie, John and Archie Wornkey, all of Van Buren; 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2019