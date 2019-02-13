Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Franklin

Obituary Flowers

Roy Franklin Obituary
Roy Franklin
Roy Gene Franklin, 46, of Booneville died Jan. 29, 2019.
Family-held memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Lick Creek Church, near Booneville. Arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Donnette; his father, Eugene Franklin of Booneville; two brothers, Claude Franklin of Booneville and Jasper Franklin II of Mount Ida; a stepbrother, Billy Griffith of Booneville; and a halfbrother, Dayton Franklin of Booneville.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.