Russell Melton Sr.
Russell Raymond Melton Sr., 73, of Mulberry passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in his home surround by his family. Russell was born April 2, 1945, to the late Isaac Jefferson Melton and Bessie Serial (Davis) Melton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Max Melton.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Patricia of the home; three sons, Russell Melton Jr and wife Terrie of Kilber, Randy Melton and wife April of Siloam Springs and James Langley and wife Jeannie of Mulberry; one daughter, Christy Shipley and husband Shane of Van Buren; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Clarence Melton and wife Rose of Mulberry. He is also survived his pet dog, Princess.
Russell was owner of Melton Greenhouse, and he enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, go-kart racing and riding the four-wheeler with his princess. He also played guitar, and sang gospel songs.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lewis Roberts Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with the Rev. Todd Taylor officiating.
Family will greet friends Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
To leave an online tribute, go to lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 4, 2019