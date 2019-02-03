Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Roberts Funeral
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Lewis Roberts Funeral Chapel
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Melton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Melton Sr.


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Russell Melton Sr. Obituary
Russell Melton Sr.
Russell Raymond Melton Sr., 73, of Mulberry passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in his home surround by his family. Russell was born April 2, 1945, to the late Isaac Jefferson Melton and Bessie Serial (Davis) Melton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Max Melton.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Patricia of the home; three sons, Russell Melton Jr and wife Terrie of Kilber, Randy Melton and wife April of Siloam Springs and James Langley and wife Jeannie of Mulberry; one daughter, Christy Shipley and husband Shane of Van Buren; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Clarence Melton and wife Rose of Mulberry. He is also survived his pet dog, Princess.
Russell was owner of Melton Greenhouse, and he enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, go-kart racing and riding the four-wheeler with his princess. He also played guitar, and sang gospel songs.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lewis Roberts Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with the Rev. Todd Taylor officiating.
Family will greet friends Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
To leave an online tribute, go to lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries